SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police are investigating a drowning that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Surf City firefighters and other officials responded just after 1 p.m. to a swimmer in distress near the 1700 block of S Shore Drive in Surf City. When they arrived, there were bystanders trying to assist the victim, who was pulled from the water.

Rescue personnel immediately started a medical assessment and continued with CPR efforts, Surf City officials said. Advanced life support was administered by Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department. The victim did not survive.

Officials notified next of kin and identified the victim as Jeffrey Hurt, 59, from Lexington.

The Surf City Police Department has an active death investigation open, as a probable accidental drowning.