Surf City sees beach erosion after weekend storm

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple beach towns along the coast saw flooding and debris after a weekend storm.

The steps of a Surf City beach access in the water.

The steps to a Surf City beach access were floating in the ocean after powerful wind gusts and strong waves hit the area.

Debris like wood was also scattered around the beach access on Hispanola Lane and South Shore Drive.

The Town of Surf City posted to Facebook saying sand was taken from the emergency berm and their dune system.

Chad Merritt, parks and recreation for the town of Surf City said the emergency berm was installed because of Hurricane Florence. It was meant to provide protection until a new dune is established.

The erosion was so high, cliffs of sand formed because of the storm.

Beach erosion in Surf City.

A beach nourishment project is scheduled for the town of Surf City in Spring 2020. It’s expected to advance the shoreline to 150 feet wide.

Merritt said no major damage was reported from this weekend’s storm.