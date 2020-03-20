Live Now
Surf City to close public beach access, parks, and public parking

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Doug Medlin says the Town of Surf City will be taking additional measures to provide additional protections for the citizens and visitors against the current COVID-19 spread.

Beginning at 12:00 noon, Friday, March 20th, all public beach access sites, public parking areas, and town parks will be closed to the public.

These measures are until further notice.

In addition, the town is urging all business owners and residents to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders for the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

For updated information and announcements, see the Town’s Facebook page and website.

