Surf City to lift more restrictions, enhance personal protection

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Surf City will be lifting a few more of the restrictions, which were added to enhance the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as adding one other protective measure.

On Tuesday, the Town Council met to discuss lifting more restrictions starting Friday at 7 am.

The following was determined during Tuesday’s council meeting, effective Friday at 7 am:

• All Public Parking Areas Will Re-open

• Tennis Courts at the Community Center will re-open

• Dog Park at the Community Center will re-open

In addition, port-a-johns will be added to several public beach accesses, and a list of these locations will be published in the coming days.

The public restroom facilities will remain closed in efforts to limit town staff exposure due to limited availability of PPE.

People are encouraged to bring sanitizer for personal use if they are planning to utilize the provided port-a-johns, as the Town will not be able to provide those items at this time.

Officials want to remind the public that all ordinances on the beach strand will be enforced so please read the rules and regulation signs located at each public beach accesses or go online under Chapter 4 of the Town Ordinances.

Some of the main areas of enforcement include, but not limited to, no glass bottles, no littering, dogs must remain on a leash, and the no alcohol/smoking/vaping zone located between the public beach access #17 (Greensboro Ave) and public beach access #19 (Kinston Ave).

During the Town Council meeting, it was decided that everyone entering a business, open to the public, must wear a face-covering in areas where social distancing cannot be applied.

The decision was made in efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Town Council feels it is a temporary measure that will ease the community back into the new “normal”.

The topic of short-term rentals was discussed, and a special meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday at 10 am for the Town Council to provide an update.

The meeting will be available for the public to view by clicking the “YouTube” link on the home page at www.surfcitync.gov.

The Town of Surf City has decided to cancel the Independence Day Celebration for 2020.

The Town of Surf City plans to resume the Annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2021.