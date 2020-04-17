Surf City to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Surf City will be lifting some of the restrictions added to enhance its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, crews will begin to remove barriers at all 36 public beach accesses to allow for public use.

The public beach accesses will be available for use by Saturday at 7 am.

The public parking and restrooms at the public beach accesses will remain closed, as the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect.

People using public accesses are reminded to use social distancing practices and follow all CDC recommendations while out in the public.

Handicap parking will be available at the Surf City Welcome Center for those with handicap parking placards.

Beach patrol will be out on the beach strand to ensure people are following all laws and guidelines in place.

The Town of Surf City will re-open Soundside Park with limited access.

The playground, pavilions, and restrooms will remain closed.

The boat ramp and open space will be available for use.

Parking is limited to only vehicles with boat trailers, no single vehicles will be allowed to park in the confines of the park.

People accessing the park for reasons other than the boat ramp will have to do so on foot or bicycle.

Boat trailers are limited to the NC State Wildlife designated parking area only.

The Town of Surf City will re-open its disc golf course for play.

People are to adhere to social distancing practices and limit groups to less than 10 people.

All other facilities will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

Officials are asking people to be responsible and comply voluntarily with all guidelines in place.

Short-term rentals will remain suspended through May 15 unless otherwise rescinded.

All the above changes will take place by Saturday at 7 am.