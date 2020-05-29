Surf City urging beachgoers to be aware of dangerous rip currents

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Surf City is advising anyone using the beach to be aware of dangerous rip currents.

Crews from the Surf City Police Department, Surf City Fire Department, and Pender EMS and Fire Ocean Rescue Service have answered 11 emergency calls between Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28 regarding the rescue of distressed swimmers.

Many of these calls have involved multiple victims simultaneously, generally where a family member or fellow beachgoer attempts to help a struggling swimmer, only to become a victim themselves.

Emergency responders are urging everyone who is visiting the beach, or is planning to visit the beach, to learn more about rip currents, how to identify them, and what can be done if you find yourself “in the grip of the rip.”

A great resource is a brochure found on the NOAA website found here.

Officials want beachgoers to be safe, and if you witness someone swimming who you feel may be in distress, call 911 immediately.