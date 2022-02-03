Surf City uses new robot cop to avoid dangerous situations

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The first robot at the Surf City Police Department helps to ensure the safety of officers in dangerous situations.

The TALON mark 2 robot at the Surf City Police Department helps to ensure the safety of officers in dangerous situations. The robot has four cameras, a microphone, a speaker and an arm to pick up objects up to 20 pounds. It can also go up hills, stairs and even open closed doors.

Patrol Sergeant Eric Peterson explained that this equipment can be used for situations with a barricaded subject, hazardous chemicals and explosives.

“We’re going to utilize it for officer safety. There are times when we have to go in, and there are other times when time is on our side. Instead of sending somebody in and creating danger, we can send the robot in,” said Peterson.

Peterson is still learning how to operate the new robot and plans to train the other officers so anyone can utilize it in the future.