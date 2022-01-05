Surf City’s Chief of Police looks forward to building relationships with new Citizen Police Academy Program

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The new Chief of Police in Surf City is looking forward to building relationships within the community with their new Citizen Police Academy Program.

Chief Voorhees was sworn in as police chief on Tuesday, January 4 and one of his first tasks as Chief will be this program.

The program will allow citizens in the community to learn and understand the duties of law enforcement officers.

Some things the program will cover are K9 demonstrations, firearms training simulators, narcotics investigations, criminal investigations, and a ride-along experience.

The program begins February 3 and ends April 7. The program will meet every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The course is free to the public. Anyone can submit an application, but they must be 21 years old.

Voorhees says he hopes to have the program again in the future, maybe even later this year.

“Ultimately, it’s building relationships within the community, and build that trust between officers, and like I said so that people can see what we do every day and understand what we do every day,” said Phillip Voorhees, Surf City Police Chief.

He adds that he is looking forward to serving the Surf City community as Police Chief going forward.

To apply to the program, go to surfcitync.gov and the application is on the Police page. It must be dropped off in person with a copy of the driver’s license.