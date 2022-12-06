SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Surf City’s regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday was met with some sadness as the mayor announced his resignation.

Doug Medlin told councilmembers he is stepping down after 35 years of service to focus on his family and health.

“I am so proud of all the things I have been able to contribute to,” Medlin said in a media release. “I am glad I was able to help our community and I will continue to help from a different place and perspective.

“I am proud that I led the charge on getting our sewer started here in our town back in the 80s. I am proud that I worked to update our water treatment system. I am extremely proud that I worked with a group of people on beach nourishment and relieved that we have finally secured that project this year!”

Councilwoman Teresa Batts was appointed as mayor and councilman Don Helms was appointed mayor pro-tem. Batts was sworn in directly following the meeting. With the changes, there is currently a council seat that needs to be filled. Town officials said a process to openly select someone to fill the position will begin.

Medlin played a big role in expanding the Town’s parks and recreation.

He was sworn in as a councilman on April 5, 1988, and appointed Mayor Pro-Tem and then sworn in as mayor on December 5, 1989, until December 1991. Medlin was again voted as Mayor in November 2019.

Officials said Surf City will continue to celebrate and recognize all the accomplishments of Medlin. Details of a public celebration will be announced soon.