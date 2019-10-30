Suspect arrested after assaulting man with baseball bat

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested after police said he assaulted a man with a baseball bat in Kinston.

On Wednesday around 9:04 a.m., the Kinston Police Department responded to the area of East Bright Street and South McDaniels Street in Kinston to an assault in progress.

Once on scene officers located Thomas Lewis, 52, of Kinston, who had been assaulted with a baseball bat.

Lewis was transported to UNC Lenoir for treatment and has since been released.

Officers identified a suspect in the assault who was located moments later on the 700 block of Tower Hill Road.

The suspect was identified as Terry Raspberry, 48 of Kinston.

Raspberry was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Raspberry was sent to the Lenoir County Jail.