Suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is facing a list of charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Onslow County overnight.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

Members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force stopped a vehicle driven by Joey Darden on Freedom Way near Hunters Creek for a non-working headlight.

Officials say while speaking with Darden, he provided the deputy with false information.

The deputy smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and when he asked the driver to get out of the vehicle he speeds off.

That lead to a vehicle pursuit that involved additional members of the DWI Task Force, along with other Sheriff’s patrol units, who were able to deploy stop-sticks, successfully disabling the vehicle.

Darden then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by deputies.

He had outstanding warrants for failing to report to his probation officer, was taken into custody and arrested.

Darden was charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Assault With a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer

Injury to Personal Property/Property Damage

Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Carrying Concealed Weapons

Resist/Obstruct/Delay Law Enforcement Officer

Driving Left of Center

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Speeding 100MPH in a 45MPH and 55MPH Zone

Fail to Burn Headlights

Fail to Stop for Red Light

Fail to Have Visible Brake Lights

Darden is in the Onslow County Detention Center under an $88,000 bond.