Suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit and crash; large amount of narcotics seized

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit and large amounts of narcotics were seized.

On Wednesday, October 7 at approximately 6:15 p.m., members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office were working a joint Interdiction Operation with various other local law enforcement agencies on Interstate 95.

A Deputy with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation.

The suspect in the vehicle refused to stop and fled the area at a high rate of speed heading south on Interstate 95.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and the driver was erratic in his driving behaviors by driving and passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road.

Units with the Kenly Police Department attempted to set out StopSticks in an attempt to deflate the suspect’s tires.

The suspect attempted to evade the StopSticks by driving on the shoulder of the road, which caused the suspect driver to lose control of his vehicle, and strike the side of a tractor-trailer near the 105-mile marker.

The suspect vehicle then came to a stop and the driver fled on foot to a nearby local hotel. After additional units arrived on the scene and established a perimeter, the suspect was located hiding in one of the rooms and was taken into custody without further incident.

During the apprehension, a book bag containing various narcotics and a weapon was located. Located inside the book bag was 143 grams of crack cocaine, 78 grams of fentanyl, 269 grams of marijuana and a loaded .357 revolver.

The suspect was transported to Wilson Medical Center for evaluation of any injuries that may have been suffered in the wreck.

He was subsequently cleared and released from the hospital and was transported to the Nash County Detention Center.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of those local law enforcement agencies that assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the suspect.

Nazeer Dijon Vick of Wilson was charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine Conspiracy to traffic Heroin/Opiates

Possession w/ Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possession w/ Intent to Sell/Deliver MDMA

Fleeing to Elude Arrest

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Vick received a $1,020,000 bond.