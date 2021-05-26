Suspect arrested after shots fired in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect was arrested after multiple shots were reported in the area of Pitt Street near McKinnley Street.

On May 24, at approximately 6:46 p.m. officers with the Ayden Police Department responded to the area for shots fired. Officers said they were unable to locate any damage or injuries upon arrival on the scene.

Officers did speak with many witnesses and were able to gather suspect information.

Antre Shaquille Jones was arrested and charged at his residence on Second Street. Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers are currently searching for the occupants of this black Dodge Charger that was also in the area.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at 252-481-5844.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize our EZ Call hotline – 252-746-2730. This line is totally anonymous and so is your information.