GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged in the May robbery of a business.

Cleveland Lamont Amerson was arrested on Dec. 11 in Sampson County after a traffic stop. Warrants had been secured for his arrest on June 8, 2023, after an investigation into the robbery of a business in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive in Goldsboro. Officials said during the robbery, a female employee was assaulted and had a gun pointed at her. The employee was transported to UNC Health Wayne with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to a parole revocation, Amerson was transferred to Granville Correctional Institution with a projected release date in September 2024 on the parole revocation. Amerson received no bond on these charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.