Suspect arrested for trafficking methamphetamines after traffic stop receives $1,000,000 bond

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for trafficking methamphetamines following a traffic stop.

On August 29th, 2020, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 264 Eastbound at the 28-mile marker for a traffic violation on a 2017 Ford F-250 operated by Juan Pablo Perez-Pina from Tennessee.

During the initial contact with Perez-Pina, deputies suspected criminal activity which led to a K-9 sniff of the vehicle.

A positive alert was given by the K-9 which led to a search of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed five (5) kilograms of Methamphetamine crystal ICE inside of the vehicle inside of a box.

Perez-Pina was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking by possession,
  • Trafficking by transportation maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Perez-Pina was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 bond.

