Suspect arrested for weapons, narcotics charges following traffic stop on I-95

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man was arrested for weapons and narcotics charges following a traffic stop on I-95.

On Wednesday June 24, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a dark colored SUV was stopped on Interstate 95 Southbound at the 126.5 mile marker for a speeding violation by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team.

The vehicle was occupied by one male driver and two small children.

Officers said, after speaking with the driver at length, it was determined that criminal activity was present.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 31.5 grams of Heroin, 51.2 grams of Fentanyl, 27 grams of Marijuana, 23 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, and a 9mm handgun.

38-year-old Anthony Cyquan Herring was wanted from Connecticut and South Carolina for drug charges and an intense past criminal history.

He is listed as a resident of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Herring was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in heroin

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of MDMA

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon

He was placed into the Nash County Detention Center where he is still being held under a $500,000 bond.

The two children were taken to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office until family members from out of state could arrive to take custody of them.