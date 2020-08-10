Suspect arrested in killing of 5-year-old boy in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 25-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy Sunday in Wilson has been captured.

Darius N. Sessoms of Wilson was named a suspect in the killing immediately following the death of Cannon Hinnant, Wilson police said.

Sessoms was captured Monday and is in the custody of Wilson Police Department officers and members of the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Darius N. Sessoms

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road, which is in the northern part of the city, according to police.

Officers arrived to find Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS workers and police began “performing lifesaving efforts” at the scene, police said.

Hinnant was taken to Wilson Medical Center but later died, police said.

“The Wilson Police Department sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Cannon during this tragic time,” the Department said in a release Monday morning.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.