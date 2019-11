MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect who was arrested in Morehead City is not the Marine deserter wanted for murder in Virginia.

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. the Morehead City Police Department arrested a suspect on Mansfield Parkway that was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Cedar Point.

The suspect who was arrested is not the Marine deserter suspect wanted for murder in Virginia, police said.