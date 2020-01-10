Suspect captured in Kitty Hawk, charged in October sex crime

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) – The Kitty Hawk Police Department announced the arrest of Deshawn Lemar Selby Thursday, who was wanted in connection to an October 21 sex offense.

Officials confirmed that Selby was arrested around 8 a.m. and served a warrant for first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The arrest is in connection to an incident on Lindberg Avenue.

“The Kitty Hawk Police Department would like to extend its sincere thanks to the Dare and Currituck County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head Police Departments for assisting in a two-day search that resulted in Selby’s capture,” Kitty Hawk Police said in a Facebook post.

Selby is being held at the Dare County Detention Center under a $425,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance Thursday morning, not long after his arrest.