Nashville man arrested after stealing tractor, utility trailer in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged after stealing a tractor and a utility trailer in Nash County.

On September 5, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Watson Seed Farm Road and Massengale road in reference to a John Deere tractor being stolen.

During the investigation, it was learned that the tractor had been sold to Louisburg Tractor in Franklin County.

Detectives responded to Louisburg Tractor and confirmed that the tractor on their property was indeed stolen from Nash County.

The owner of Louisburg Tractor advised that he bought the tractor from a male by the name of Brandon Hilliard. Franklin County Detectives responded and assisted with the investigation.

The tractor was returned to the rightful owner and Hilliard was located at his residence 7787 North NC 58.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

During the interview, Hilliard was asked if any of the trailers and farm equipment at his residence were stolen but denied that any were stolen.

He then gave written and verbal consent to search his property. Detectives returned to 7787 North NC 58 and began checking VIN numbers and serial numbers to several trailers and other equipment.

It was learned that a utility trailer on the property had been recently painted black from its original color of red.

After removing the black paint, Detectives were able to locate a VIN number. The VIN number was checked and the same come back as stolen out of Nash County.

Several days later, it was learned that Hilliard had previously sold another John Deere tractor to Louisburg Tractor in Franklin County. Detectives went and spoke with the Louisburg Tractor owner to which he confirmed the purchase.

Louisburg Tractor also had sold this tractor to another customer.

The tractor was located in Franklin County and confirmed the same to be stolen out of Nash County from an earlier theft that had been reported.

The tractor was seized and Franklin County Detectives were contacted once again to assist with the investigation.

Hilliard was placed in the Nash County Jail on October 23 and charged with: