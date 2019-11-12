GPD: Suspect in custody in Greenville bank robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCNT) A suspect has been arrested after a robbery reported at BB&T bank in Greenville on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to the BB&T bank at 514 Greenville Boulevard Southeast in reference to a robbery.

The suspect entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Police established a perimeter and, within approximately 10 minutes of the initial call, spotted an individual matching the suspects’ description in the area of the Greenville Mall.

The suspect, William Matthew Rouse, 36, of Ayden, ran from police and was apprehended inside the Belk store.

Stolen money was recovered.

Rouse is facing robbery charges.

He is currently being interviewed by detectives but will be booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, police said.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect is in police custody after robbing the BB&T bank on Greenville Boulevard near Red Banks Road Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Scott Stanton with the Greenville Police Department, no one was hurt during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.