Suspect in Goldsboro shooting arrested in Maryland

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a person injured has been arrested in Maryland.

On October 27, 2019, around 7:55 p.m. the Goldsboro Police Department responded to 719 National Drive for a report of a shooting.

Police said they found one of the residents, Tony Battle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Battle was transported to Wayne-UNC Health and was subsequently transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were secured on November 4, 2019, against Preston Jamel Saunders in connection with the shooting.

The warrants were for one count each of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The United States Marshals Service was tasked with the apprehension of Saunders.

On December 26, 2019, Saunders was arrested in Prince George’s County, Maryland by members of the US Marshals Service.

On January 6, Saunders was extradited back to North Carolina and taken before a Wayne County Magistrate.

Saunders was served with his warrants and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center in lieu of an $805,000 bond.