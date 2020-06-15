Suspect in teen’s kidnapping, assault and robbery held on $1 million bond

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A man is being held under a $1 million bond after kidnapping and assaulting a Morehead City teen.

The Carteret County Sherriff’s Office said that Cecil William Hill, 20, of Newport, was arrested Sunday after kidnapping a teenager, assaulting the teen using his vehicle, and robbing the teen with a handgun and tossing the teen out of a moving vehicle.

On Sunday, deputies were called to the Mandy Farms subdivision around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and forced into the backseat of the vehicle at gunpoint.

During the search for the vehicle, deputies received information the victim was located in the parking lot of a Newport convenience store receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

Deputies were able to conduct a brief interview with the victim which revealed the identity of the driver.

A short time later, the suspect was arrested at his home without incident.

Hill was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sent to the county jail under a $75,000 bond.

During Hill’s first court appearance on Monday, a judge increased his bond to $1 million bond and placed him on an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Carteret Health Care for medical treatment and was later released.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected for others who participated in the criminal act.

Investigators are encouraging those involved in the incident to turn themselves in to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.