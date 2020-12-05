Police search for suspect following shooting, stolen car chase

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Police search for suspect in shooting and car crash investigation.

On Friday, the Hertford Police Department responded to King Street to investigate a shooting incident. Shortly after, officers attempted to stop a red four-door sedan, in connection with the shooting.

The driver failed to stop and later entered Pasquotank County. Deputies also attempted to stop the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials say the driver of the sedan is a juvenile who lost control and struck a house on the 900 block of North Road Street.

Deputies spotted a male fleeing from the back of the vehicle, while three other passengers were trapped inside of the car.

The driver and two passengers were detained and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are still looking to identify and locate the person that fled the scene. They say the crash is in connection with the shooting investigation.

Officers say the red four-door sedan involved in the crash was reported stolen from the 100 block of Ward Street on November 26. Charges are pending in this investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.