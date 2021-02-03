Suspect shot after fleeing traffic stop in Rocky Mount, police say

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop Tuesday night, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., Rocky Mount police responded to help the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop where a suspect fled. Officers arrived and encountered a person matching the description of the suspect, a news release said.

Shots were fired as officers attempted to detain the suspect. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to UNC Nash Health Care, the release said.

Police said the incident happened along Fenner Road. No police officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

