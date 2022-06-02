RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is on the run and is believed to be armed and dangerous after a woman was killed in Richlands on Thursday, according to Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

Miller told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that a woman, who has not been identified, was found shot and killed in an area of Huffmantown Road near Richlands. Deputies and investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to the call just before 3 p.m. and were on the scene collecting evidence and looking for the suspect.

Miller said the suspect, Michael Cornelius Watson, 41, has been identified and the incident was a targeted crime. Watson is 6-foot-0 with brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses or contact lenses. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with an American Flag along with black or blue baggy pants.

Miller is asking residents not to approach the suspect if they see him. The suspect is believed to be driving a black four-door Lexus.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.