Suspect wanted for Atlantic Beach shooting

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Atlantic Beach Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the suspect from a shooting incident that occurred on May 30 at the Oceanana Motel in Atlantic Beach.

During this incident, 26-year-old Travis Lamar Bunch of Smithfield was shot and died from his injuries while in transit to Vidant Medical.

27-year-old Shaquille O’Neil Cater of Wilmington is wanted in connection with this shooting and warrants have been obtained for his arrest.

Carter could possibly be in North Carolina, Georgia, or Virginia.

If you have any information on the location of Shaquille Carter, please contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523.