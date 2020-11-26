Suspect wanted in fatal Jacksonville Shooting

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – Police Officers in Jacksonville are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments complex, 100 Talon Dr. Responding officers found 21-year old, Lamarr Jerrod Johnson, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Public Safety first responders immediately began life saving measures, however the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation has found that the suspect(s) fled the area in a passenger car. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses, and canvassing the area to locate any additional witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however we believe this to be an isolated incident.” said Lieutenant Richard Kellum.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.