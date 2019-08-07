Officials: Suspect with outstanding warrants commits suicide after chase with NCSHP

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect with outstanding warrants committed suicide after a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, officials said.

On Monday around 8:30 pm, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle pursuit on US301 in Rocky Mount.

A description of the vehicle and the license plate number was given to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office units.

A short time later, the NCSHP discontinued the chase due to heavy rains and the suspect’s high rate of speed in inclement weather.

The individual was identified as Rodney L. Silver.

About 15 minutes later, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle wreck on North Browntown Road.

Witnesses to the wreck notified 911 and gave a vehicle description and license plate, which came back to the same vehicle involved in the chase with the NCSHP.

As deputies were headed to the area, the suspect was able to leave the scene of the accident and drive off even though his vehicle suffered heavy damage.

A few minutes later, deputies were notified that the vehicle was on NC 43 near Jernigan’s Food Store driving very slowly.

Deputies arrived on the scene, activated their blue lights and attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle, walked to the front of his vehicle, produced a handgun and shot himself in the head, officials said.

EMS was notified and responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No shots were fired at any deputies, and no deputies fired their weapons.

It was later determined that the individual had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Rocky Mount Police Department had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery, and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for failure to notify address change for a sex offender.

The gun used by the individual was reported stolen out of Whitakers, officials said.