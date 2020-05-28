Suspects arrested after home burglary in the Bethel area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Several suspects have been arrested after a deputy discovered that a residence in the Bethel area was burglarized.

On May 23 shortly after 5 a.m., Deputy Ramon Vargas with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division was on routine patrol on N.C. Highway 11 North in the Bethel area when he stopped to conduct a standard security check at a residence.

During the check, the deputy discovered that the house had been burglarized.

He checked inside and found that the thief or thieves were already gone.

The deputy processed the scene and recovered vital evidence that led to several suspects.

His investigation led the deputy to the Trade It store on Greenville Boulevard. Where it was believed that some stolen items had been pawned.

While the deputy was inside the store reviewing video footage, one of the suspects being sought entered the store seeking to pawn more items.

Interviews began and property seizures took place.

Due to evidence being uncovered, additional deputies responded to the Intown Suites Extended Stay Hotel located at 2111 West Arlington Boulevard in Greenville to follow up on leads that pointed to a specific room.

A suspicious male at the motel saw the deputies approach and began to flee on foot.

When deputies gave chase, the man voluntarily stopped.

He was identified as Steven Peele Jr., 49, of Greenville, the registered guest in the suspect room.

The deputies were questioning Peele and two associated females who were outside when a hotel staff member stopped the deputies and said help was needed for an unresponsive man in one of the hotel rooms.

The room was the same suspected room involved with the others.

Deputies responded to the room where they found an adult male unresponsive with evidence suggesting an apparent drug overdose.

A deputy administered a dosage of naloxone (narcotic antidote) nasally, which did not revive the man.

Another deputy administered a second dosage of naloxone nasally, which did not revive the man.

Deputies continued to provide medical care for about a minute until the man’s breathing improved.

EMS arrived and took over care and was able to fully revive him.

While in the room attempting to save the man’s life, deputies observed in plain view, items believed to be stolen from the house on Highway 11 in the Bethel area.

At the same time, a Greenville Police officer and K9 conducted an article search outside in the area where the man had previously fled on foot.

In some bushes, they discovered a safe that had been discarded.

Deputies applied for a search warrant for the hotel room and upon its execution seized multiple items of evidence.

So far deputies have been able to recover over $1,000 in stolen property, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other miscellaneous evidence.

Arrested were:

Peele is being held under a $100,000 bond.

Two counts felony breaking and entering,

Two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering

Two counts felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Felony attempted obtaining property by false pretense

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of the stolen property

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

David Edward Robertson Jr., 42, of Winterville. Held under a $110,000 bond.

Two counts felony breaking and entering

Two counts felony larceny after breaking and entering

Two counts felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Felony attempted obtaining property by false pretense

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of the stolen property

Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia

Zachary Allen Cisco Pearce, 34, of Greenville. Held under a $45,000 bond.

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Felony attempted obtaining property by false pretense

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of the stolen property

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessica Marie Todd, 37, of Grimesland. Held under a $130,000 bond.

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Felony possession of the stolen property

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony parole violation

Erica Lynette Cullen, 38, of Greenville. Held under a $10,000 bond.

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

The case remains under investigation.