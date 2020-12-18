Suspicious activity leads to drug arrest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man was arrested on drug charges following suspicious activity in a parking lot on Red Robin Lane.
On Wednesday, December 16 at approximately 6 p.m., 26-year-old James Rothwell of New Bern was observed by the New Bern Police Department acting strange. Officials followed Rothwell from the area and a search of his vehicle was conducted.
During the search, officials found individual bags of marijuana, including marijuana edibles, marijuana wax, and over $6,000. In total over seven pounds of marijuana was seized.
Rothwell was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,
- Maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Rothwell was placed into the Craven County Jail with a $25,000 bond.