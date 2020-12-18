Suspicious activity leads to drug arrest in New Bern

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man was arrested on drug charges following suspicious activity in a parking lot on Red Robin Lane.

On Wednesday, December 16 at approximately 6 p.m., 26-year-old James Rothwell of New Bern was observed by the New Bern Police Department acting strange. Officials followed Rothwell from the area and a search of his vehicle was conducted.

During the search, officials found individual bags of marijuana, including marijuana edibles, marijuana wax, and over $6,000. In total over seven pounds of marijuana was seized.

Rothwell was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,
  • Maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rothwell was placed into the Craven County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV