Suspicious death reported in Edgcombe County ruled a homicide

EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspicious death that was reported last Tuesday in Edgeombce County is being ruled a homicide, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

61-year-old Harold Lee Gamble was killed at his home on Jabez Court off of Antioch Road outside of Rocky Mount. Detectives are currently working on numerous leads.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 252-801-3181. Alternatively, you can contact Team Cold Case at 252-406-6736.

A cash reward of up to $15,000 is being offered through Team Cold Case for information leading to an arrest in this case. Someone knows something, please say something.