JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to a suspicious package that was placed in front of a business on Hwy. 258, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning.

Officials said the highway from Pony Farm Road up to Blue Creek Road was closed to all traffic as of 11:05 a.m. Travelers were encouraged to find an alternate route until the investigation was complete.

Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Claire Curry there was no danger to the public.

Scene at the area where traffic was being diverted (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Members of the NC State Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation and local volunteer fire departments were also responding. A bomb squad unit from the area was also expected to be on the scene.

Adam Resnik, owner of Furniture 4 Less at 3301 Richlands Hwy. told Curry a suitcase was left in front of the building of his business Wednesday morning with “BOOM” painted on it. He said this was not the first time his business has had a bomb threat. About a month or two ago, he said a man was arrested for that incident.

Resnik said he did not think it was an actual bomb but was not certain.