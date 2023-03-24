SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swansboro Board of Commissioners on Monday will discuss the possibility of implementing a proposed downtown social district.

State law defines a social district as “a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.”

Participation in a social district is optional for businesses located within its boundaries. People utilizing the social district would drink out of branded cups, and participating businesses would have social district labels on their windows.

A map of the proposed Swansboro social district is below.

The commissioners are set to review input gathered by way of a survey that was distributed to business owners in the proposed social district. The business owners had until Thursday to finish and submit the survey.

The survey asked participants if they think a social district would be beneficial for the town; whether their business would be interested in participating in the social district; which window decal option they’d use to signal their level of participation in the social district (“Alcohol sold here,” “Alcoholic beverages welcome,” or “Please no alcoholic beverages,”); and any other comments or concerns they have.

The draft ordinance for the potential social district is below.

The recommended action listed in the agenda for Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting is: “Discuss the possibility of a Swansboro Downtown Social District and direct staff to return with an agenda item for your consideration at a future meeting.”

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall Community Room.