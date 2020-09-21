Swansboro community collecting food to support those affected by Hurricane Sally in Alabama

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Swansboro community is collecting food to support those affected by Hurricane Sally in Alabama.

Mayor John Davis of Swansboro said, “We have an opportunity to serve Baldwin County, Alabama. We can supplement them in their efforts to provide for their citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. As you know in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the Swansboro area was supported by many areas of the country. It is our turn to return the kindness. Please join me in supporting the Swansboro Rotary Club, local churches, Swansboro High School, and local civic groups in collecting food, materials, and supplies for the residents of Baldwin County Alabama.”

Drop-offs are Monday, September 21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swansboro Rotary at the back right of the building.

A 53-foot tractor-trailer will be filled with food, building materials, and supplies and the items will be shipped to Alabama on Friday, September 25.

Items needed are: