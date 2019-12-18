Swansboro HS educator named ‘Regional Teacher of the Year’

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s 2019-2020 teacher of the year is receiving local and regional recognition.

Swansboro High School’s Band Director Daniel Scott was awarded Regional Teacher of the Year.

Tuesday afternoon, Scott and his students were preparing for a performance at the school’s gym. Moments before that performance, Scott realized the school and staff had gathered at the gym to celebrate him. His family walked in with balloons to congratulate Scott.

“It’s absolutely a dream because you know every single day we’re all trying to gain consistency and doing the work we have to do as teachers,” said Scott.

With four years of teaching under his belt, he’s been named the 2020 Burrough Welcome Fund Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year.

He began his career at Onslow County Schools. For the past four years, he’s been the band director at Swansboro High School.

Scott’s goals are to change lives and change the world.

“At the end of the day if my kids walking out not ever knowing how to play a tune but they are better people because of being in my class..that’s actually the real reason why I’m a teacher,” said Scott.

The 2019 Regional Teacher of the Year Chirsty Howe describes Scott as larger than life. Howe will pass on the torch to Scott.

He plans to be an example to young teachers. Scott says band directors usually are teaching between four to seven years.

Scott is one of nine educators across the state to be competing for North Carolina Teacher of the Year. He will have the opportunity to interview and submit his portfolio.

The winner will be announced at a luncheon in April.