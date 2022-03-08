SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic pattern is now in place for downtown Swansboro.
The Town of Swansboro issued a notice of the following changes along with the attached map:
- Front Street is one-way moving South from NC 24 toward Church Street
- Church Street is one-way moving West from Front Street to Water Street then two-way to NC 24
- Water Street will remain two-way
- Main Street two-way moving east from NC 24 to Water Street, then one-way East to Front Street, and two-way across Front Street to street end
- Moore Street is one-way moving West from Front Street to Elm Street and two-way across Front Street to the street end