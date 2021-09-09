Swansboro Middle School closed Thursday due to water main break

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Swansboro Middle School will be closed today due to a water main break.

Officials said due to the impacts of not having water to support essential functions of the school, including toilets, chillers, and foodservice operations, and the estimated length of time needed for repairs, SBMS will have a remote instruction day for students on Thursday, September 9.

Online classes begin at 7:38 a.m. A full schedule is available on the SBMS homepage.

This closure only applies to Swansboro Middle School.