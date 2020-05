SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Swansboro announced that the 2020 Arts by the Sea Festival scheduled for June 13 and the July 4th Fireworks have been canceled.

Officials said that with large gatherings being discouraged by global health experts until at least August, postponement was not a viable option.

Parks and Recreation Staff are working to develop a virtual alternative to the Arts by the Sea Festival and will spotlight our vendors and sponsors.

Detailed information will be announced.