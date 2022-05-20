SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The police chief in Swansboro has resigned after initially being placed on administrative leave following reports of conduct detrimental to the police department.

The Town of Swansboro issued a media release Friday morning to WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan that announced the news. It said Ken Jackson “submitted his resignation effective immediately.” Town Manager Paula Webb said Assistant Chief Dwayne Taylor will serve as interim chief.

The Town of Swansboro reports three officers resigned earlier this month, prompting Jackson to be placed on administrative leave with pay on May 11 after “reports of detrimental conduct within the department surfaced.”

An internal investigation was conducted, which led to Jackson’s resignation, town officials said.