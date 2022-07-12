SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Teenagers are now able to get a look into what it takes to be a police officer.

The Swansboro Police Department is hosting its first-ever Law Enforcement Explore program for ages 14 to 20. Police officer Benjamin Brim said he went through a law enforcement explorer program growing up and now is in charge of directing the program. He has been an officer for 13 years and said the year-long program gives people interested in law enforcement hands-on experience.

“They’ll be able to do ride-alongs with us,” Brim said. “We’ll teach them constitutional law, different things of that nature. And so they kind of shadow the police officers, and are able to see kind of what we do every day.”

The program’s orientation is on Wednesday.