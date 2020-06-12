Swansboro residents garbage and recycle changes

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) GFL was awarded the solid waste/recycling contract for the Town of Swansboro beginning fiscal year 2020/2021 – July 1, 2020.

Garbage will still be collected once-a-week, and recycling collected every-other-week as it is now.

GFL will begin collection on July 2.

The following container delivery and collection will occur over the next few weeks:

GFL will begin delivery of their containers on June 22 and continue through June 27 until all containers are delivered

Recycle containers owned by Waste Management for residents on the Northside of Highway 24, Pirates Cove, and the Shadow Creek subdivision, will be collected on June 18th and the Southside of Highway 24 will be collected on June 25

All trash containers owned by Waste Management will be collected on June 25

Residents should leave their waste management containers curbside after they have been emptied so that the collection can occur on the above reference dates.

If there are any questions, please contact Town Hall at (910)326-4428.