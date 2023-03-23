SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An environmental project is coming to Swansboro.

The NC Department of Transportation and the Coastal Federation are partnering for a Living Shoreline Project. Manmade and natural features will be used to reduce wave energy and shoreline erosion. Officials hope this will improve the resiliency of the state’s highway infrastructure and help the environment.

There are two other projects that are similar along NC Hwy. 24. This one will be built along the north side of the causeway.

“Living Shorelines have proven time and time again to work significantly better are more cost-effective and more resilient to the effects of storms compared to the traditionally used bulkheads and seawalls that have hardened our shorelines and reduced our valuable salt marsh and oyster habitats,” said Dr. Lexia Weaver, Coastal Scientist and Living Shoreline Program director.

The project is estimated to cost $2 million and will be completed by this summer.