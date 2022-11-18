BETHEL, NC (WNCT) — An annual event that contributes back to the community was held on Friday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Sweet Potato drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank.

Rev. Dr. Rodney Cole Sr. arranges the Sweet Potato Drop each year and encourages the community to come out and gather sweet potatoes to prepare their Thanksgiving dinners.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT video)

“These sweet potatoes are here to be given out to the community, to put on their Thanksgiving meal. One thing they can cross off their list is some sweet potatoes or some sweet potato pie,” said Cole Sr.

View the video for more information about the Sweet Potato Drop.