Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza groudbreaking ceremony preview

The historic African American Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church still stands, but in a new location on hooker road in Greenville.



Monday, a groundbreaking ceremony will happen to celebrate the construction of the sycamore hill gateway plaza in uptown — which, as we said is where the church once stood.



The Greenville city website says the gateway plaza will not only become a centerpiece to the park, but it will also commemorate the history of the African American community known as quote downtown that’s now known as town common.



They want this plaza to be seen as a welcome into town common.



“Anytime you can bring history back it has a special in your heart. And yes I do look at it as the beginning again of what should have never been destroyed“ said, Lillian Outterbridge, Member, Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.



Project leaders say the goal of the plaza is to transform the western edge of town common while commemorating the history and memory of the downtown neighborhood.



The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 pm at the corner of Greene and 1st Street in Uptown.