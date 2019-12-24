System pressure advisory for Hamilton due to valve replacement

HAMILTON, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that water consumers of the Town of Hamilton in Martin County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a valve replacement.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.