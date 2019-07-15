System pressure advisory issued for some consumers in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT ) Officials said that some water consumers of Beaufort County Northside in District IV will experience outages and periods of low pressure in the distribution system as a result of scheduled water line maintenance on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The outage will affect Beaufort County Water customers at:

3383, 3387, 3758 and 3777 Possum Hill Road

All customers on N.C. Highway 92 East from the Bath Bridge to Possum Hill Road including 7617 Highway 92 East

All customers con Kirby Grange Avenue, Brooks Road, Snug Harbor Lane, Velm’s Lane and Slade Farm Road.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Water System advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption or bottled water.

Officials urge the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.