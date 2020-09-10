“Taco Trail” challenge comes to Washington’s Mexican restaurants

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Washington’s Tourism Development Authority is encouraging people to explore local restaurants in a unique and fun way.

There are 8 stops on the Taco Trail.

It includes each local Hispanic restaurant and once customers eat at each stop they win a special prize.

Restaurants are still feeling the effects of COVID-19.

“We had to lay off pretty much all employees. We just kept two of them and the business was really tough but we kept on going,” says La Mesa owner Enrique Garbenez Berez.

Washington’s Taco Trail encourages people to get out and eat locally.

Gabrielle Whitlock is the WTDA Marketing & Special Events Coordinator.

She says, “We also realize on our lunch breaks that we do have really good Mexican food in Washington and we should showcase that.”

One thing each of these restaurants have in common? Specials..lots of specials.

La Mesa restaurant owner Enrique Garbenez Berez says this is a good opportunity to show people in Washington they can have an authentic and inexpensive meal.

He explains, “It’s for the community there are a lot of people who maybe have low income so this is a good chance for them to bring their families to feed them.

Employees are excited to see their customers, old and new.

Maribel Cruz is a waitress at El Mariachi Mexican Grill and she says, “I have a lot of customers that come in and I consider them as family. A lot of people been coming in and drinking and eating and having a good time, that’s what we want for our customers.”

Once someone visits all 8 eateries all they have to do is send a picture of their receipts to WTDA.

“We’ll send you a T-shirt with a little quote on the back that says we don’t have to agree on anything but tacos,” says Whitlock.

Leaders say there will be more food trails in the future, giving other local restaurants the opportunity to participate.

If you are interested in the “Taco Trail” here is the list of Mexican restaurants to visit.