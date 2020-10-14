Talent showcase looks to highlight the differently-abled in Lenoir County

Kinston, North Carolina (WNCT) A Lenoir County group is working to put people who are differently-abled in the spotlight this month by highlighting how they overcome challenges.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

This month is for highlighting businesses and organizations that hire and promote people with different abilities. The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in Kinston is promoting people who are differently-abled through a special show “Lenoir County’s Got Talent.”

The talent show will be virtual because of the pandemic. The organization is calling on people 18 and older with a different ability to submit a video showing off their talents.

Group leaders say they hope to see a wide representation of the differently-abled, including substance abuse, mental health, learning, or developmental and even physical challenges.

The purpose of this talent showcase is so people can see what those with different abilities can do and not what they can’t.

“Everyone has abilities. We don’t want to see their disabilities. By lighting some of their hidden talents we get to see them dance, we hear them sing. We get to hear their poems, something they found, or their own making,” said Kyla Kremhelmer, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services

It’s free to enter! Must be at least 18 years old to participate and live in Lenoir County.

The deadline to submit a videos is Friday October 16, 2020 by 5pm.

Winners will be announced starting October 21st.

For more information and to submit a video contact Kyla Kremhelmer at 252-522-5482 or by email at kyla.kremhelmer@dhhs.nc.gov