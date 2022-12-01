ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver’s license office located at 125 E. Granville St. so repairs can be made to the building.

Following the closure yesterday, the Tarboro DMV staff has been reassigned to the Rocky Mount driver’s license office (2617 N. Wesleyan Blvd.).

Customers may also visit other area driver’s license offices in Greenville (4651 N. Creek Dr.), Wilson (1822 Goldsboro St. SW), and Williamston (305 E. Main St.).

Online services such as driver’s license renewals are available at any time at MyNCDMV.com​.